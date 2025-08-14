Telangana on High Alert as IMD Predicts Heavy Rains; ₹1 Crore Relief Released for Each District

Gadwal: With the India Meteorological Department forecasting heavy rains across Telangana for the next 2–3 days, the state government has instructed district administrations to be on high alert.

Revenue, Disaster Management, Housing, and Information & Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, along with Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, on Thursday held a video conference from the State Secretariat with district collectors and superintendents of police to review the ground situation.

The Minister announced that ₹1 crore has been released to each district for immediate relief operations, adding that more funds will be provided if required. Senior officials have been appointed as special officers to oversee relief efforts in the erstwhile 10 districts.

Collectors have been told to cancel all leaves of government staff and ensure their immediate return to duty. Strict vigilance has been ordered in low-lying and flood-prone areas, with deployment of police at low-level bridges and causeways to prevent accidents.

The Minister also directed officials to take preventive steps to control the spread of waterborne diseases, ensure uninterrupted power supply, and maintain drinking water services. He emphasised that in certain areas even 200 mm of rain can cause dangerous backwater flooding, leading to possible evacuations. As a long-term measure, he suggested relocating affected residents and providing them housing under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

District Collector B.M. Santosh, District SP Srinivasa Rao, Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana and Nursing Rao, and officials from various departments took part in the review meeting