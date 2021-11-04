Telangana: One killed in airgun fire in Siddipet

A man was dead after an airgun discharged accidentally here at Salaakhapur of Maddur mandal in Siddipet district. The victim was identified as Musaf, a native of Langer Houz in Hyderabad.



The man is said to have visited his relatives' home in Salakhapur along with his friends where the airgun was discharged and Musaf was shot and killed on the psot on Wednesday night.

The police took up an investigation and registered a case. The body was sent for autopsy. More details are awaited.