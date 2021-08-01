Telangana: One Maoist killed in an encounter in Bhadradri Kothagudem district

An exchange of fire took place in the forest of Badhradri on Sunday. The agency areas that were calm during the corona have witnessed the sound of gunfire today. A Maoist was killed in a shootout between police and Maoists on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border on Sunday morning.



It is learned that the Maoist Martyrs' Week has been going on in the agency area since the 28th of last month. In this order, the police forces of Bhadradri Kottagudem and Mulugu districts on the state border are actively conducting combing in the agency areas.

The Maoists confronted the Special Party police conducting a search operation at around 8 am on Sunday in the Bodhanellipa forest area bordering the Cherla mandal of Bhadradri district. Immediately alerted Special Party forces demanded the surrender of the Maoists. The Maoists opened fire on the police during the sequence and police also opened fire.

The police said a Maoist was killed in the firing. Police said the Maoists fled into a dense forest area following a police raid. The encounter was confirmed by Bhadradri Kottagudem SP Sunil Dutt. He said the shootings took place in the Bodenelli forest area of ​​Chintaguppa of Charla mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district under the Kishtaram police station in Sukma district on the border state of Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, it was not immediately clear who the dead Maoist was.