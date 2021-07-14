Telangana only State to win two national awards

KARIMNAGAR: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Mumbai, has chosen the Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB), to be the Best state cooperative bank in the country and the Karimnagar District Cooperative Credit Bank (DCCB) as the best DCCB in South India.

The awards were announced on 40th foundation day celebrations of NABARD on Monday by organising a webinar on "Resilience of Indian agriculture amidst pandemic". The programme was graced by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Thomar, Chief Economic Advisor to Union government Dr Krishnamurthy V Subramanian and NABARD chairman GR Chinthala.

After a gap of over two decades, the NABARD had reintroduced the awards for the best performing cooperative banks in the country. Out of a total of 33 state cooperative banks and 353 DCCBs in the country, the NABARD had short-listed six SCBs and 45 DCCBs after analysing the performance for the last three years they have chosen the TSCAB and the Karimnagar DCCB as the best state cooperative bank and best DCCB respectively.

In his message through webinar, Konduru Ravinder Rao, chairman NAFSCOB, TSCAB and Karimnagar DCCB, thanked NABARD for reintroducing the awards to encourage the cooperative banks in the country.

In a separate message, Mr Ravinder Rao attributed the achievement of winning two national awards and bringing reputation to the newly formed Telangana State to the employees, management committees of both TSCAB and Karimnagar DCCB and also support from the PACS.

TSCAB managing director Dr Nethi Muralidhar congratulated the employees of TSCAB and Karimnagar DCCB for achieving the national level recognition and working with dedication during the pandemic situation and winning prestigious awards.

Karimnagar DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao thanked the employees of the bank and the farmers for achieving the national award. He also informed the staff to rededicate to further improve the performance of the bank and provide better services to the customers, especially the farmers.