Telangana: Oracle Mathangi warns citizens to be careful

Hyderabad: Oracle Mathangi Swarnalatha on Monday told people in Telangana to be careful in the future days in view of Covid-19 pandemic. On Monday, 'Rangam' ritual, a decades-old tradition was held by the temple authorities at Ujjaini Mahankali temple, in Secunderabad as part of Bonalu festival. At around 10.30 am, she stood atop an earthen pot in front of sanctorum and performed the Rangam for about 15 minutes.

Oracle Swarna Latha, who responded to the queries posed by the temple chief priest on the current situation, she said, "Though I am unhappy over the practices performing me, but assuring to save my people from pandemic." She asked priests to offer 'saka' for another five weeks, for the welfare of the people and also perform 'Yagnams.'

When the priest asked about Telangana Chief Minister's initiative to provide enough water to the irrigation sector under 'Mission Bhagiratha' and wanted oracle's cooperation, she replied that she will extend the cooperation.

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, this year the Rangam ritual has been held with limited members due to restrictions on devotees to attend it.