Just In
Telangana: Orders issued for filling vacant teacher posts
Hyderabad: The Telangana Director of School Education on Friday issued orders for filling of 5,089 vacant teacher posts in various categories under the control of the directorate, by way of direct recruitment through the Departmental Selection Committee (DSC).
According to officials of the Education department, with the Finance wing giving nod to fill 5,089 vacant posts, orders were passed by the department. After examining the proposals furnished by the School Education department, the actual requirement of personnel with reference to the activities and needs of the department and the overall financial implication, the government accorded permission for filling of the posts.
The School Education department will issue specific orders on the composition of the DSC, the selection procedure and other issues relating to the recruitment process, with the approval of the competent authority within a week. The DSC will take the necessary steps for direct recruitment to the vacant posts permitted to be filled up in the order, by obtaining the requisite details, such as local cadre-wise vacancy position, roster points, qualifications, from the concerned secretary and the Director of School Education, said a senior officer.