Telangana: Over 50K cops deployed for smooth conduct of civic polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana police is fully geared up for conducting the elections in municipal corporations and municipalities on Wednesday.

Director General of Police (DGP), M Mahender Reddy, who is designated as nodal officer of the elections told in Hyderabad that a total of 50,000 police personnel is deployed for fair and peaceful conduct of elections to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Forces from other departments namely Excise, Forest and special forces like TSSP and other specialised forces are also mobilised and kept as striking reserve.

Special arrangements were made for Left Wing extremist districts. Area domination exercises have been carried out extensively to prevent untoward incidents and a close watch is being kept in communally sensitive areas across the State.

The DGP said 131 FIRs registered against different persons and political workers for violence or violations of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

An amount of Rs 51.36 lakh net cash and Rs 21.22 lakh worth liquor was seized by the flying squads, he said, adding 1,122 cases were booked on 4,969 persons under preventive sections of law and 1,745 licensed weapons were deposited as a preventive measure.

Instructions issued to all officers to prevent entry of outside people into poll bound areas and the police officers have been alerted for peaceful conduct of polls across the state, the police official mentioned.