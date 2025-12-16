Telangana Panchayat polls: KTR accuses Congress MLAs of high-handedness

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday accused the ruling Congress party legislators of arrogance of power and high-handedness.

He asserted that funds for Gram Panchayats and welfare schemes like Indiramma Houses are public money and not the personal property of Congress leaders.

Addressing a felicitation ceremony for newly elected Sarpanches, Upa-Sarpanches and Ward Members from Khanapur and Shadnagar constituencies at Telangana Bhavan, KTR urged local body representatives to stand firm against political intimidation.

Taking strong objection to the threats issued by Congress MLAs, KTR stated, "We are witnessing a disturbing trend where MLAs are threatening the electorate and elected representatives with life-threats. Let it be clear: Indiramma Houses and developmental funds are not the personal inheritance or 'Jagir' of these leaders. They are merely trustees of public wealth. The authority to identify beneficiaries lies with the Gram Sabhas and Sarpanches, as enshrined in the Constitution."

KTR further mocked the financial state of the Congress administration, noting that several MLAs are reportedly writing to the World Bank or pleading for funds on public platforms. "When the MLAs themselves are cash-strapped, their claims of 'granting' funds to villages are hollow. Leaders must remember they are spending the taxpayers' money, not their personal assets," he added.

KTR emphasised that under the five-tier governance system envisioned by Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Gram Panchayats possess administrative and financial autonomy. He accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of "betraying" the Backward Classes (BC) by reducing their local body reservations from 24 per cent to 17 per cent just to expedite the elections.

"The hurry to conduct these elections was solely to secure Rs 3,500 crore from the Central Finance Commission. By law, 70 per cent of these funds must be devolved directly to the Gram Panchayats. No MLA or Chief Minister has the legal standing to obstruct this flow," KTR said.

He announced that the BRS would establish Legal Cells in every district and organise Training Workshops to empower Sarpanches regarding their constitutional rights and duties.

Contrasting the current situation with the BRS regime, KTR lamented that villages have become "orphaned" under Congress. He highlighted that even basic maintenance funds for village tractors and nurseries—infrastructure created during KCR’s tenure—are being denied.

Turning to the agrarian distress, KTR remarked, "Under the KCR government, farmers received Rythu Bandhu and fertilisers at their doorstep. Today, farmers are forced into 'street wars' for a bag of Urea. To hide the embarrassing sight of long queues and 'slipper lines' that tarnish the government’s image, the CM has introduced the 'Urea App' drama. An app cannot solve the shortage of physical stock in shops."

Predicting a political shift, KTR told the Sarpanches, "You have a five-year mandate. While the Congress government might last another two to two-and-a-half years, the BRS will return to power. You will serve the latter half of your term under KCR’s leadership, during which we will restore the pace of rural development."

He also criticised the Chief Minister for personally campaigning in local polls, calling it a sign of "insecurity and fear of defeat."