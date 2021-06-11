Telangana: Panchayat secretaries express displeasure over cut in salary in Jagityal

The secretaries have an important role in panchayats. They supervise development work as well as sanitation and other works. In addition to the increased work pressure, there are concerns that a wage cut will be imposed if they are on leave owing to Covid-19.They are pleading with the government to protect their lives by compensating them according to their labor, providing 100 percent attendance exemption, and ensuring their health.

In addition to rural development, they are responsible for the management of sanitation, drinking water supply, street lighting, house taxes, other taxes, housing, and other works. Now, they are also in charge to look after other arrangements, including the isolation of those infected with the corona with the management of employment tasks since last year.

Meanwhile, it is mandatory to submit reports to superiors and attend meetings in the zonal council. Memos are being issued making them the first responsible person if there is an issue. Even after doing many works, still they are receiving normal salaries. The condition of junior panchayat secretaries is currently deteriorating.

There are 380 panchayats in the district. So far 107 secretaries have been attacked with Covid-19 in the district. Are being got in contact with the novel virus in their duty times. Thus corona is infecting their family members too. As per rules, Covid victims are required to stay in the home quarantine for 15 days. Although panchayat secretaries are also following the same, officials are cutting their salaries if they are in-home quarantine. Especially for junior panchayat secretaries, if they lose half of their monthly salary of Rs 15,000, only Rs 7,500 is left. In some zones, however, MPDVs are paying full salaries to those who are attacked with Covid-19 from a humanitarian standpoint. The government itself needs to provide better treatment to those who get in contact with this virus and help them paying full salaries.

Junior panchayat secretaries are concerned about the lack of health security. Corona infected people have to pay thousands of rupees in hospitals due to a lack of health insurance cards. Thus, health cards can help them somewhat financially. In addition, 100% attendance has become an issue for them.

The workload on panchayat secretaries has increased now as compared to the past. With this, they are suffering from mental stress. Over the year the workload increased with the handing over of the management of additional employment tasks as well as the Covid-19 issues. Junior panchayat secretaries are facing problems due to a lack of health cards. "We brought this matter to the attention of superiors", says, Naveen Rao, District President, Panchayat Secretaries Association, Jagityala.