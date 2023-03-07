Telangana pays the highest salaries to Asha workers: KTR

Telangana was the only State that pays the highest wages to Asha workers, said IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao. Asha workers' wages were higher in Telangana than in the Prime Minister's own State Gujarat, he said speaking after inaugurating a newly constructed PalleDawakhana at Jillela of Tangallapallymandal in the district on Monday.





He said that the State government was undertaking innovative programmes to provide better medical services to the people. PalleDawakhana, Basti Dawakhana, health profile, free diagnosis services and KCR kits were being implemented as part of that.





Earlier, Rama Rao inaugurated a digital classroom and a solar plant at Jillela Government and inspected a science fair organised in the school. He spoke to the students and enquired about the projects they had designed. The Minister attended the oath taking ceremony of Sircilla Press Club. He administered oath of the newly elected Press Club President Akula Jayant Kumar, General Secretary Parakala Praveen, Vice Presidents Atikam Raghu Veer Goud, Treasurer Kaiti Mahender, Joint Secretary Rapelli Bhaskar, Executive Members Alle Ramesh, Naini Babu, Dasari Sirisha, Jana Dayanand, Ansar Ali and Jakkani Raja Ramesh.





Later, Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the development of Ragudu intersection near IDOC in Sircilla town, for the development, beautification and central lighting of the bypass road with Rs.7. 70 crore The minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Muslim Shadikhana building built by Minority welfare department in Sircilla town with MLA funds worth Rs 1.10 crore. The Muslim Shadikhana building was beautifully constructed with a good ventilation, he said. He reminded that after the formation of Telangana State, the Chief Minister KCR worked for the welfare of all the classes irrespective of caste and religion. ZillaPraja Parishad Chairperson NyalakondaAruna Raghava Reddy, Urdu Academy Chairman Mujibuddin, District Collector Anurag Jayanthi, SP Akhil Mahajan, SES Chairman Chikkala Rama Rao, Tescob Chairman Konduri Ravinder Rao, District Library Corporation Chairman AkunuriShankaraiah and others were present.









Govt for quality edn for all: KTR

Minister K Tarakarama Rao praised the efforts of the Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in providing quality education to children from all castes and religions through residential institutions. He stated that over 1000 such institutions have been set up in the state and over Rs. 6000 crores are spent every year on education in these institutions.





KTR was speaking after inaugurating a new building for the Muslim Shadikhana in Sircilla town, constructed with funds from the Minority Welfare Department and Sircilla MLA funds. He emphasized that the Chief Minister has worked for the welfare of all people in the state, without any discrimination based on caste or religion.





He highlighted the government's efforts in developing education in Sircilla, including the establishment of colleges such as the Government Medical College, Nursing College, Agricultural College, Agricultural Polytechnic College, and JNTU College. He also mentioned the financial assistance being provided to 7,000 students for overseas education and the various schemes that benefit the poor from birth to old age.















