Telangana: Performing artistes plead for government help

Hyderabad: Telangana Performing Artists Association, a body registered in 2017 comprising a variety of performers like singers, hari katha actors, mimicry artists, magicians, film song performers, mime artistes, traditional dancers, is encountering a hard time during these days due to lockdown. In an appeal, which was sent to KCR over a month ago, G Babu Rao, president of the association had made an earnest plea to support the struggling members.



'Nothing much has happened in the past weeks. Despite a strong advisory committee comprising people like KV Ramana Chary, Rasamayi Balakrishna and a few known names from the film industry, there is no help forthcoming for these members. In fact, they were told that they don't fall under the government recognised artiste community as they are not professionally qualified from a State-run music college.

So, it is a discretionary move which can be approved only by the CM or his authorised representative', informed a well-wisher who has been helping them financially with whatever he can over these few months.

With many of the function halls and cultural centres not yet permitted to function, all these artistes, some of whom depend on it as a sole source of livelihood are finding it extremely difficult to sustain themselves. 'Like how offices and schools have gone online, a few of them at least should get into crowdfunding initiatives and post their performances over social media. There are a few such pathbreaking attempts being made in Chennai and our people should also emulate them', said James Stevenson, a musician who has slowly begun getting orders for virtual parties and online get togethers. For the present, the association has been knocking on the doors of whomsoever it may concern to help them stabilise as the unlock phase has kept them away from taking to the stage and conducting live shows.