Telangana Police grill suspects after nurse's brutal murder

Hyderabad: Police in Telangana's Vikarabad district are questioning a few suspects in connection with the brutal murder of a trainee nurse.

The victim's brother-in-law, who had beaten her up, was also being grilled by the police.

Sirisha (19) was found murdered on Sunday. Her body was found in a pond near Kallapur village under Parigi police station limits.

The girl, who was working as a trainee nurse at a private hospital in Vikarabad town, had left her house on Saturday night after a fight with father, Jangaiah and brother-in-law Anil, who had thrashed her for not cooking food.

As she was not found despite a frantic search by the family members till late in the night, they lodged a missing complaint with the police. The next day her body was found in a pond, about a kilometer from the village.

Police found multiple injuries on her body. The assailant is suspected to have pierced her eyes with a sharp edged weapon. Injuries were also found on head, hands and legs. Police also suspect that she was strangled to death.

