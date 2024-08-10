Telangana Police Heighten Surveillance in Hyderabad Amid Bangladesh Tensions

In response to the escalating situation in Bangladesh, the Telangana Police have ramped up surveillance measures across Hyderabad, particularly focusing on the Bangladeshi community within the city. Authorities are closely monitoring the activities of Bangladeshis residing in Hyderabad and have issued dire warnings against illegal immigration into the region.

According to Commissioner of Police Sudhir Babu, law enforcement has identified over 5,000 Rohingyas residing in the Balapur area, noting that they possess identity cards issued under directives from the central government. "Our focus will be on those who attempt to enter Hyderabad illegally. We will take appropriate action against such individuals," said CP Sudhir Babu.

In addition, the police are maintaining ongoing vigilance on the Rohingya community living under the jurisdiction of the Rachakonda Commissionerate. In statements regarding the situation, Telangana's Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender affirmed that the police are monitoring developments closely. "We are aware of the tension in Bangladesh and are keeping a watchful eye on the Bangladeshi nationals in Hyderabad," he said.

DGP Jitender emphasized that the police will act in accordance with the advisories issued by central intelligence agencies. "Our department is fully prepared to handle any repercussions arising from this situation," he concluded.