Telangana police impose restrictions at border, denies entry of covid ambulances from AP

Telangana police are blocking the ambulances that are carrying covid patients moving from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad. Telangana police are conducting a thorough inspection at the state border at Ramapuram in Kodada mandal of Suryapeta district and at the Pullur tollgate in Kurnool district. Ambulances going with covid patients are being sent back.



The covid patients are not allowed into Telangana state as coronavirus cases are widely reported in Andhra Pradesh. On the other hand, police said there are no beds or oxygen in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Kurnool police reached at Pullur tollgate and spoke to Telangana police. Ambulances are being left to Telangana with the guarantee of hospitals. While the other vehicles are allowed as usual.



On the other hand, curfew is going on in Andhra Pradesh and the vehicles are allowed on the Telangana border to Andhra Pradesh only from 6 am to 12 noon. After that, there is no entry for vehicles. DGP Gautam Sawang suggested that those who go urgently should take e-pass, which will be issued from Monday.





