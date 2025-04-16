Telangana police ranked best in the country, says India Justice Report 2025

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire police force of the state for securing the top rank in the country for policing performance. According to the 'India Justice Report 2025', Telangana police has been ranked first among 18 Indian states with a population of over one crore.

The report, prepared by respected organisations such as Tata Trusts, Centre for Social Justice, and Common Cause, highlighted Telangana’s exceptional performance. The Chief Minister stated that this recognition is a testament to the tireless efforts of the state’s police force and a matter of pride for every citizen of Telangana.

Commending the police for their role in maintaining peace and order, controlling crime, taking strict action against offenders, and ensuring transparency in case registration, the Chief Minister said that Telangana police have successfully upheld peace and justice across the state.

He also remarked that the unwavering dedication of the police has strengthened public trust and that this achievement reflects the collective efforts of the entire department. The Chief Minister expressed his hope that Telangana police will continue to earn similar accolades in the future through their commitment and excellence.