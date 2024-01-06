Telangana: Praja Palana for six guarantee schemes application to end today

The acceptance of applications for the six-guarantee scheme under Praja Palana will end today after a ten-day period. Special counters have been set up in various areas in the greater Hyderabad region to receive applications for the six guarantee schemes and other schemes. As of Friday, a total of 21,52,178 applications have been received, with 4,53,100 applications specifically for new ration cards.

Statistics reveal that 30 percent of the total applications came from the old basti of Hyderabad, while the Cantonment and Secunderabad areas recorded the lowest number of applications. The number of applications was high in the first two days and gradually decreased over time.

It is estimated that there are more than 40 lakh families in Greater Hyderabad, with 10 lakh belonging to higher income groups and the remaining 30 lakh belonging to the poor and middle class. Among the six guarantee schemes, the Mahalakshi scheme, which provides financial assistance to women, is attracting interest. Currently, there are 17.21 lakh households with ration cards in the metropolitan area, while another ten lakh families do not have ration cards.

Official sources reveal that families who did not apply in the current phase of public administration will have the opportunity to submit applications in the second program, which will be conducted after four months. The data entry process for the received applications will begin immediately, under the supervision of GHMC and Revenue officials.

During the data entry process, Aadhaar numbers and ration card information will be used as the standard for applicants.