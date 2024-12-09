Live
Telangana Public Divided Over Proposed Telangana Thalli Statue Change and Government Initiatives
The proposed change to the Telangana Thalli statue has sparked mixed reactions among the public, with many viewing it as a distraction from more urgent issues.
Hyderabad: The proposed change to the Telangana Thalli statue has sparked mixed reactions among the public, with many viewing it as a distraction from more urgent issues. Pathlavath Laxman, an auto driver from Hyderabad, spoke to The Hans India, criticizing the government for focusing on symbolic gestures like the upcoming Praja Palana Day celebrations, which include an aviation show and music concerts. "Congress is just having fun, but it won’t be repeated next time," Laxman said.
Laxman also expressed frustration over the government’s departure from the previous administration’s policies, particularly the ₹5 lakh compensation for families in mourning. "This government doesn’t offer that support anymore," he added. Additionally, while the Free Bus for Women initiative was introduced, Laxman pointed out, "It’s not helping anyone."
Many, including Laxman, feel the focus on the statue change is an attempt to divert attention from unresolved issues like the Rythu Bandhu scheme and agricultural challenges, calling for more substantial solutions to the state's problems.