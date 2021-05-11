Telangana: Putta Madhu released after questioning in lawyer couple murder case

Peddapalli ZP chairman Putta Madhu, who is facing trial in the murder case of High Court lawyer Vaman Rao and his wife, reached his home in Manthani. Fans flocked to meet him. It is learned that he was quizzed for three days in Ramagundam police station from May 8. During this period, he was questioned in the Vamana Rao-Nagmani couple murder case. Madhu and his wife Shailaja were interrogated for two days. Akash, son of Kunta Srinivas, the main accused in the case, was also questioned by the police.



Police released Madhu on Monday night after a three-day interrogation in the wake of this. He was ordered to appear with bank statements today. It is learned that Vaman Rao's father Kishan Rao wrote a letter to IG Nagireddy on May 16 alleging that Rs 2 crore had been laundered under Supari to the main accused in the murder case and that construction work on a house in his hometown was progressing fast despite A1 Kunta Srinu being in jail.



In this context, the police are investigating the bank statements of Madhu and his family members. Statements of eight bank accounts have already been taken.

