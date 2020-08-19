Telangana rain: Two drown in Medak while fishing

Telangana rains: Two drowned in a lake while trying to fish at Ibrahimpur village of Chegunta mandal in Medak district. They were identified as Gudeboina Muthyalu (35) and his relative Arun from Hyderabad.

The duo went out for fishing on Tuesday late evening and accidentally slipped into the lake. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning, when their bodies were found floating on water. The Chegunta police registered a case.

Two bodies recovered in Gadwal boat capsize

Two bodies of those who swept away in Krishna river after the boat capsize were recovered by the authorities on Wednesday morning. The two women are believed to be the victims of a boat capsize that occurred in Makhtal mandal of Narayanpet district.

The officials recovered the body of one woman from the reservoir backwater left the canal and another woman's body near the project gate.

As many as four women swept in the water when the boat capsized. All the four belong to Kurvapuram village in Raichur district. The incident when the women were returning to their village after purchasing some essentials from Narayanpet. Efforts are underway to trace the other two women.