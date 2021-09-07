  • Menu
Telangana rains: KTR asks officials to expedite rehabilitation works in Sircilla

Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao
Highlights

Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday directed the officials to expedite the relief measures in Sircilla as the flood water inundated several areas in the town. Sircilla town has been submerged following heavy rainfall in the last three days.

On learning about it, the Minister held a video conference with district collector Anurag Jayanthi, Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde and Municipal Commissioner to discuss the rain situation in the district.

The minister also instructed officials to set up rehabilitation centers and shift the people staying in low lying areas. The disaster Response Force of Sircilla was also asked to launch measures to divert flood water as rainfall is predicted to continue for 48 hours.

