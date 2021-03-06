Telangana: Raj Bhavan to monitor tribals' nutritional status

Somajiguda: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday directed the Raj Bhavan officials to keep a track of the nutritional status of the tribal people in the State.

Expressing concern over their nutritional status of the tribal people in the post-Covid pandemic times, she stated that the government must ensure that tribal people get access to the good nutritional food. "The pandemic must not affect the nutritional status of the people in tribal habitations in the State," she added.

The Governor said that she was planning to visit some tribal habitations in the State as soon as she comes from Puducherry, where she is currently holding an additional charge as the Lt Governor.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, from Raj Nivas, Puducherry, was reviewing the developments in the State through a video conference with the officials of the Raj Bhavan, here. She directed the authorities to arrange a video conference with the experts from National Institute of Nutrition or other organisations to review the nutritional status of the tribal people.

The review with the experts will help to come out with a plan to distribute nutritional supplementary food items to the tribal people.

Referring to the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) activities, the Governor asked the IRCS State branch to involve the volunteers from the Youth Red Cross and the Junior Red Cross in service activities in a big way. "There must be concerted efforts to rope in the volunteers for the public service and social impact activities. I plan to interact with the registered volunteers to motivate them to get into social service activities," she added.

As part of the video conference, the Governor also interacted with the participants of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat self-employment training programme and appreciated their idea of organising an exhibition of their products. Taking a virtual look at their products, she appreciated their 'nice and creative' designs. She also agreed to extend the financial support to the participants to procure material for their products to be displayed at the proposed exhibition. "Women entrepreneurship and women empowerment need to be encouraged and promoted on a priority basis," she said.

Secretary to Governor K Surendra Mohan, who led the team of Raj Bhavan officials here, explained about the progress in the first and second phase of vaccination programme in the State.