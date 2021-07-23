Telangana ready to tackle flood situation

Warangal: The government is well prepared to face any kind of exigency arising out of ongoing torrential rains in six districts of the erstwhile Warangal, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. In a teleconference on Thursday, the Minister told the district Collectors and people's representatives to be alert as the region is to witness heavy rains for another couple of days.

"Godavari is receiving copious inflows and at any time on Friday or Saturday, the water level in the river crisscrossing Mulugu district is likely to reach dangerous levels. The officials need to ensure the safety of people besides mitigating property loss in the floods," Errabelli said. Referring to the floods in Warangal city last year, the Minister asked the officials to be vigilant and take necessary measures to minimise the inundation of colonies.

It's time for the officials of all six districts to work in tandem to protect tanks and roads from breaching, the minister said. He directed the officials to block the overflowing roads to ensure the safety of people. He also directed the electricity officials to keep an eye on poles.

Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod also directed the officials to be vigilant in erstwhile Warangal district. Rathod said that she would visit Mahabubabad and Mulugu districts to take stock of the situation.

Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said that he had reviewed the flood situation and instructed officials to take proper measures for the safety of people. Warangal Urban Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said that they have been monitoring the situation through the control rooms set up in the Collectorate and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).

lLegislators Nannapuneni Narender, Aroori Ramesh, Thatikonda Rajaiah, Challa Dharma Reddy, Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, B Shankar Naik, former deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari, Warangal Rural Collector M Haritha, Jangaon Collector K Nikhila, Mulugu Collector Krishna Aditya and Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi were among others who took part in the teleconference.