Telangana records 1,921 coronavirus cases, 9 new deaths

Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana on Friday registered 1,921 coronavirus positive cases and nine new deaths due to the disease. While the total number of cases touched 88,396, total fatalities reached 674.

Around 1,210 persons have been discharged from the virus in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 64,284. At present, there are 23,438 active cases in the state out of which 16,439 are in home-institutional isolation.

In the last 24 hours, the government tested 22,046 samples of which 1,921 turned positive and the results of remaining 1,151 are awaited. A total of 7,11,196 tests have been conducted by the government to date.

Of the total positive cases, GHMC reported 356 cases followed by 168 cases from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 134 from Rangareddy, 90 from Sangareddy, 73 each from Nalgonda and Karimnagar, 63 from Siddipet, 51 from Jogulamba-Gadwal, 44 from Kamareddy, 48 from Mahbubnagar, 40 from Jagtial, 38 from Jangaon and remaining from other districts.