Telangana records 5% growth in Jan GST collections

Telangana has registered five per cent growth in GST collections for January this year. The state collected Rs 4,261 crore compared to Rs 4,068 crore during the corresponding month last year.

Commercial taxes officials noted that growth remained slow due to the ongoing implementation of rate rationalisation. However, they expect that the collection of pending dues as the financial year concludes will help increase total revenue during February and March.

Officials stated that while collections have increased slightly over the last four months, the overall growth rate remains low. This trend is expected to impact state revenues in the coming days, despite government hopes for a strong performance in the final quarter of the 2025-2026 financial year. To address these concerns, a meeting will be organised with commercial taxes and GST officers soon.