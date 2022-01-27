Telangana registers 3,944 COVID-19 positive cases, 1,372 from GHMC

Telangana on Thursday registered 3,944 COVID-19 positive cases of which 1,372 cases were from the areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). With the report of 3,944 new cases, the total number of positive cases in the state went up to 7,51,099. Meanwhile, the death toll in the state touched to 4,081 with three more fatalities.

On the other hand, 3,444 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours totalling the recovery count to 7,07,498. At present, there are 39,520 people are in isolation.

The new cases registered in the state include 40 from Adilabad, 101 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 1,372 from GHMC, 67 from Jagtial, 40 from Jangaon, 42 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 40 Jogulamba Gadwal, 43 from Kamareddy, 80 from Karimnagar, 135 from Khammam, 19 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 79 from Mahabubnagar, 45 from Mahabubabad, 76 from Mancherial, 60 from Medak, 288 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 26 from Mulugu, 59 from Nagarkurnool, 91 from Nalgonda, 12 from Narayanpet, 41 from Nirmal, 105 from Nizamabad, 95 from Rajanna Sircilla, 259 from Rangareddy, 120 from Sangareddy, 104 from Siddipet, 66 from Suryapet, 56 from Vikarabad, 64 from Wanaparthy, 78 from Warangal Rural, 117 from Hanamkonda and 76 from Yadadri Bhongir.

In the last 24 hours, 97,549 samples were test of which, the results of 5,537 samples are awaited.