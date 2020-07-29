Telangana reports 1,764 fresh coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, total @58,906

Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana on Wednesday reported 1,764 new coronavirus cases pushing the total tally to 58,906 and the total fatalities touched to 492 with 12 new deaths. on Wednesday reported 1,764 newpushing the total tally to 58,906 and the total fatalities touched to 492 with 12 new deaths.

The government has tested 18,858 samples in the last 24 hours out of which 1,764 turned positive and the results of 788 are awaited. So far, four lakh samples were tested in Telangana. Around 842 persons have been discharged after recovering from coronavirus between Tuesday and Wednesday and the recovery count touched to 43,751.

According to the health minister Eatala Rajender, the fatality rate in Telangana stood at 0.84 per cent while that of national coronavirus death rate was 2.26 per cent. The minister said that people who had other health issues and died due to coronavirus were not included in the COVID-19 death toll.

The coronavirus positive cases reported from GHMC (509), Medchal (158), Rangareddy (147), Warangal Urban (138), Karimnagar (93), Sangareddy (89), Khammam (69), Nalgonda (51), Nizamabad (47), Peddapalli (44), Warangal rural (41) and remaining from other districts in Telangana.