Telangana reports 177 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Telangana on Wednesday reported 177 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths taking the cumulative number of cases to 2,95,101 while the death toll to 1,606. And the overall recovery cases went up to 2,91,510 with 198 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, around 41,343 tests were conducted including 18,190 on primary contacts and 4,961 on secondary contacts. And the results of 177 samples turned positive and the reports of 1,323 are pending. So far, 79,96,651 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported in the state include 30 from GHMC, 11 each from Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, 9 each from Karimnagar, Warangal Urban and Sangareddy, 7 each from Nalgonda and Nizamabad, 6 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Vikarabad, 5 each from Yadadri Bhongir, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Mahabubnagar and Jagtial, 4 each from Adilabad, Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Siddipet and Warangal Rural, 3 from Nagarkurnool, 2 each from Wanaparthy and Jayashankar Bhupalpally, one from Mahabubabad, zero cases from Komarambheem Asifabad, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet and Suryapet.