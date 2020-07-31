Telangana reports 1,986 fresh coronavirus cases, 14 deaths in a single day

Telangana on Friday reported 1,986 coronavirus positive cases and 14 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 62,703 while the deaths at 519. As many as 816 persons recovered from the virus and discharged from the hospitals. With the total 45,388 recoveries, the recovery rate in Telangana went up to 72.3 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, the government tested 21,380 samples out of which 1,986 came positive and results of 1,216 are awaited. So far, 4,37,582 tests were conducted in the state.

The positive cases in the state were reported from GHMC (586) followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri (207), Rangareddy (205), Warangal Urban (123), Karimnagar (116), Sangareddy (108), Mahbubnagar (61), Kamareddy (46), Medak (45), Khammam (41), Mahabubabad (37), Nalgonda (36), Mancherial (35), Jogulamba Gadwal (32), Nagarkurnool (30), Warangal Rural (30), Bhadradri Kothagudem (29), Mulugu (27), Peddapalli (26), Rajanna Sircilla (23), Jangaon (21), Siddipet (20), Nizamabad (19), Wanaparthy (18), Adilabad (16), Yadadri-Bhongir (12), Nirmal (9), Jagtial (7), Suryapet (6), Vikarabad (5), Jayashankar-Bhupalapally (4), Narayanpet (4), Komarambheem Asifabad (2).

According to the health bulletin released by the governement, there are 16,796 active coronavirus cases in the state.



