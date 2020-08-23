Telangana reports 2,384 positive cases, 11 new deaths

Telangana on Sunday reported 2,384 coronavirus positive cases and 11 new deaths. With the fresh new cases registered in the last 24 hours, the total tally in the state reached 1,04,249 while the death toll touched 755.

Meanwhile, around 1,851 persons have been recovered in a single day pushing the recovery count to 80,586. Currently, there are 22,908 coronavirus active cases in the state out of which 16,379 are in home/institutional isolation.

In the 24 hours, 40,666 tests have been conducted in the state out of which 2,384 turned positive and the reports of 1,347 are pending. So far, the government conducted 9,31,839 tests across the state. The recovery rate of Telangana remained at 77.30 per cent as against the country's recovery rate of 74.69 per cent. While the fatality rate stood at 0.72 per cent as against the country's fatality rate of 1.87 per cent.

The positive cases across Telangana were reported from GHMC (472), Nizamabad (148), Nalgonda (137), Rangareddy (131), Karimnagar (120), Suryapet (110), Jagtial (105), Mancherial (90), Medchal-Malkajgiri (52) and remaining from other districts in the state.