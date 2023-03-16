Telangana: Results of Teachers quota MLC elections to be released today

Hyderabad: Results to the council elections under the Teacher's quota would be announced today. The counting would begin in a short while from now at Saroornagar indoor stadium where the ballot boxes are stored.

The first preferential votes will be taken into consideration and if any candidate gets more than 50 per cent first preferential votes, he would be declared winner and if no candidate gets over 50 per cent votes the second preferential votes would be counted.



Election was held on March 13 where there were 21 candidates in the fray in the election and a total of 29,720 teachers were registered voters. The results are likely to come by evening.



The ruling BRS stayed from contesting the election and supported G Chenna Keshav Reddy, who is also backed by the Progressive Recognised Teachers Union-TS (PRTU-TS). The BJP has declared support to A Venkata Narayan Reddy, while the Congress has extended support to Gali Harshavardhan Reddy. Janardhan Reddy, who won the teachers' constituency in 2017 is retiring was contesting as a rebel candidate from PRTUTS as Independent and Manik Reddy is also in the fray as independent with the support of United Teachers' Federation.