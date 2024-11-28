Telangana: Revanth Reddy Demands Action on Mid-Day Meals Amid Food Poisoning Concerns

Amid rising concerns over students falling ill after eating mid-day meals in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a review meeting with the concerned officials on Thursday.

Revanth instructed District Collectors to treat students in government schools, hostels, and Gurukuls as their own children. He also asked officials to ensure there is no negligence in providing food.

He emphasised that Collectors should regularly inspect schools and submit reports. He warned that strict action, including termination, would be taken against any officials or staff found negligent in providing nutritious food.

The Chief Minister reminded that teachers were hired to offer good education and food, with increased funds allocated for nutritious meals.

Despite these positive measures, he said some groups were spreading false rumors to defame the government. He urged officials to take strict action against those spreading panic among parents.

On Wednesday, the Telangana High Court, led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, raised serious concerns about the poor conditions at Maganoor Zilla Parishad High School in Narayanpet district.

Many students fell ill after consuming stale food and were hospitalised for food poisoning at Makthal hospital. During the hearing, Chief Justice Aradhe stressed that officials from the school education department must act swiftly to address such issues.

He pointed out that they too have children in schools and should ensure that government school students receive proper care, including safe and nutritious food.