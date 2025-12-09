Telangana Rising Global Summit: State receives significant investments

The Telangana government’s ambitious Telangana Rising Global Summit is garnering significant attention, with numerous agreements being made between industrialists and the state aimed at substantial investment. A notable development includes an MoU signed by the Vantara team, led by Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, to establish a zoo park within Future City. This agreement was formalised with the Forest Department in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth, who announced plans to replicate the facilities available at Vantara in Gujarat at the new site.

In addition to the zoo park initiative, the summit saw the signing of MoUs for a staggering Rs. 2 lakh crore investments in the Telangana power sector within a single day. Multiple companies have expressed interest in funding pumped storage projects, marking a significant step forward in the region’s energy landscape.

The opening ceremony of the three-day summit at Bharat Future City was attended by dignitaries including State Governor Jishnu Dev Verma and Union Minister Kishan Reddy, alongside representatives from various countries. During the event, Chief Minister Revanth outlined ambitious targets for Telangana’s development as part of the ‘Telangana Rising 2047 Vision’.

“The goals of Telangana Rising 2047 Vision may seem challenging, but we are confident in achieving them. I tell my team, if it’s difficult, let’s tackle it immediately; if deemed impossible, we will take more time. Today, I feel more assured than yesterday. What was once merely a dream or a plan now has your support. Together, as partners in this determined journey, we can realise our ambitions. Telangana Rising is set on a path of comprehensive development for the state, and we invite everyone to join us in actualising our goals,” stated Revanth.