Telangana rolls out red carpet for CJI Ramana

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, who is on a maiden visit to Telangana after assuming the office of CJI, was accorded a warm welcome.

Scores of leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Srinivas Yadav, Mayor G Vijayalakshmi, and host of TRS leaders received CJI Ramana at the airport. He was accompanied by his wife Sivamala.

The Chief Justice landed here from Tirupati where he stayed on Thursday night. He had offered prayers at the Tirumala, the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

The pride among Telugu people was palpable as the son of the soil reaching the pinnacle of the judiciary after Koka Subbarao was the CJI of the Supreme Court from 1966 to 1967.

B Vinod Kumar Vice-Chairman of State Planning Board said apart from being the second 'Telugu Bidda' to have become CJI, Justice Ramana was elevated to Supreme Court from the High Court here in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. This was the reason why so many TRS leaders and Ministers had gone to the airport to receive the Chief Justice. There were huge billboards set up by the State Government welcoming him. Banners were put up on Metro rail pillars thanking him for the sanctioned bench strength of the Telangana High Court from 24 to 42.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, High Court Chief Justice Hima Kohli received Ramana at Raj Bhavan. Raj Bhavan wore a festive look. The police gave him a guard of honour on his arrival at Raj Bhavan.

The Governor presented a bouquet and extended a hearty welcome to the Chief Justice of India. She also presented a bouquet, greeted and welcomed his wife Sivamala. Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao welcomed the Chief Justice and his wife with bouquets.

Telangana Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy briefed Ramana about the State Government's efforts to strengthen the legal system in the State.