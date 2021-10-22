Telangana: Rs 52 lakh stolen from ATM by staff in Mahabubabad

ATM staff stole Rs 52 lakh from Automated Teller Machine (ATM) here at Mahabubabad district of Telangana. The police arrested five people in connection with the case and efforts are underway to nab three others.

Going into details, the staff of a private agency stole the cash instead of depositing it in the ATM machine. The police said that the staff committed to the offence multiple times and stole a total amount of Rs 52 lakh. Later, the staff set the ATM machine on fire and tried to make the officials believe that the money was burnt in the fire.

However, the police who launched an investigation found the drama staged by the ATM staff and arrested five people while three persons are still at large. Around Rs 6.7 lakh was seized from them.