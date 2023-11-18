  • Menu
Telangana: Rs. 6.5 crore seized from a car in Hyderabad

The police conducted inspections in the city as part of the election code amid the election for the Telangana assembly and seized a huge amount of cash.

A total of Rs. 6.5 crore cash was seized by the police at Bandlaguda Appa Junction. The money was found being moved in six cars, leading the police to suspect that it belongs to a political leader who faced IT raids recently.

However, the police have to make an official announcement whom the money belongs to.

