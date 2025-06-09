Live
Telangana RTC Bus Pass Rates Increased by Over 20% | Metro Ticket Fare Hike in Hyderabad
Telangana RTC has raised bus pass rates, including student passes, by more than 20% effective Monday.
Telangana RTC has increased bus pass rates. The new rates came into effect on Monday. Along with the passes available to the general public, RTC has also raised the prices of student passes. Overall, the bus pass rates have increased by more than 20 percent. For example, the ordinary pass, which was Rs 1,150, has now increased to Rs 1,400.
The Metro Express Pass, previously Rs 1,300, has gone up to Rs 1,600. Similarly, the Metro Deluxe Pass, which was Rs 1,450, is now Rs 1,800. RTC has also raised the prices of the Greater Hyderabad and Green Metro AC passes. It is worth noting that metro rail ticket fares in Hyderabad have also increased recently.
As a result, both employees and students have expressed dissatisfaction with the rise in bus pass and metro ticket prices.
The Telangana Government Service RTC (TGS RTC) is being urged to reconsider the hike in bus pass rates. There was widespread criticism when Hyderabad Metro Rail increased ticket prices. In response, the company announced a 10 percent discount on the increased fares. However, L&T has caused further confusion by not applying this discount uniformly across all fare slabs. Passengers have reported issues during ticket purchases, with L&T citing “retail problems” as the reason for inconsistent discount application, making it a hot topic of discussion among commuters.