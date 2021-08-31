Telangana: RTC bus washes away in Manair Vagu near Lingannapet amid heavy floods

With the incessant rains in the Telangana, the streams and canals have been overflowing since Sunday night. The roads were flooded in several places disrupting normal life and traffic. Moreover, the crops were submerged with the heavy rains. The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains for another two days and people were advised to be careful to this extent. The authorities have set up barricades and maintained security in several places due to landslides and torrential downpours.



Meanwhile, the RTC bus was washed away on the bridge when the Manair vagu was overflowed between Gambhiraopeta and Lingannapeta villages. An RTC bus traveling from Kamareddy to Siddipet on Monday evening was stranded in a flood. While there were 29 passengers in the bus, the villagers immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers from the window next to the driver's seat.



The Upper Manner Reservoir, on the other hand, is prone to flooding. This increased the flood in the valleys. However, the incident took place as the bus driver moved the bus forward without noticing the heavy flood. Support activities continued from Monday evening until midnight. The attempts to bring the bus out with the help of JCB went in vain. The bus was completely washed away in the flood on Tuesday as the flood increased further.