Telangana: SBI gesture to augment armed forces welfare

Hyderabad: The Armed Forces Flag Day is solemnly observed on December 7 every year to commemorate the monumental sacrifices made by the Armed Forces personnel in defending the territorial integrity of our Sovereign nation both during War and Peace.

Commemorating the occasion, State Bank of India Hyderabad circle headed by Chief General Manager, Om Prakash Mishra on Friday handed over a cheque for Rs. 25,19,800favouring "Sainik Welfare Telangana" to Governor Dr TamilisaiSoundararajan, as a part of its efforts to fulfill banks philanthropic responsibilities.

Mishra informed that as a novel gesture, 7,438 staff members working in the state of Telangana had made voluntary contributions to the Fund. The Sainik Welfare Board will utilise these funds for the rehabilitation of the dependent girl children of war veterans/ex-servicemen/war widows.

The SBI CGM also informed that at the apex level, the bank had donated Rs 10 crore to Armed Forces Flag Day to promote girl child education under the "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" campaign. The fund will support 8,333 dependent girl children by contributing Rs 1,000 per month per girl child for a year. In this regard, an MoU was signed by the bank with KendriyaSainik Board (KSB) for utilisation of funds for the benefit of dependent girl students.

Mishra noted that SBI has always been at the forefront when it comes to supporting our soldiers and citizens at large. "We extend our support to provide equal opportunity to the daughters of our nation. We hope that our humble efforts will help make a difference in the lives of the war veterans and their families," he said.

The Governor thanked the staff of SBI for its noble gesture and appreciated the bank for their voluntary contributions to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund during the last 5 years which has helped the Sainik Welfare Department to undertake a number of welfare measures for Armed Forces veterans. Colonel P Ramesh Kumar, Director, Department of Sainik Welfare, Government of Telangana, was also present. He extended his gratitude to the bank for their continued support in a big way.