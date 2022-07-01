Telangana: SC, ST government doctors allege bias in allocation of posts

Hyderabad: The SC, ST government doctors on Thursday alleged discrimination in allocation of posts, like DME, DH and others, and wanted Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to keep his promise made in the Assembly of rendering justice. Addressing a press conference here, the SCST Government Doctors Welfare Association president Dr B Babu Rao alleged that injustice was done to senior SC, ST government doctors. There was no response from the government even after several complaints were lodged. Rao said the SC, ST doctors faced severe injustice during the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

"We fought for Telangana thinking that our problems will be solved and there will be no discrimination; but even in the new State we are subjected to discrimination. Senior-most doctors are deprived of posts like DME, DPH, VVP and others," he charged. The doctors alleged the government had kept aside seniors and given opportunity to juniors in the post of DME. Rao said DME Ramesh Reddy was 54th in the list of seniority, but he was given in-charge DME post when C Laxma Reddy was Health minister. Even the High Court gave ruling that the official was ineligible. He alleged that even the DPH was also brought in via backdoor.