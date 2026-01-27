Telangana SEC announces municipal election schedule

The Telangana State Election Commission has issued notification for municipal elections, covering 116 municipalities and 7 corporations across the state. The elections will be conducted in a single phase.

Nominations open on 28 January, with the last date for filing on 30 January. Nomination scrutiny will occur on 31 January, and withdrawals can be made until 3 February. Voting is scheduled for 11 February, with results announced on 13 February. The process for electing Chairpersons and Mayors will take place on 16 February.

In total, 52.43 lakh voters will participate across 2,996 wards, with 8,203 polling stations set up. Vote counting will be carried out at 136 centres.

Following the announcement, the election code has come into effect throughout Telangana. Officials warned that strict action will be taken against violations of election regulations. Police have also stepped up checks to ensure a fair and transparent process.