Telangana: Second phase of Kanti Velugu program to begin today across the state

As part of the second phase of Kanti Velugu, which was launched by the state government on Wednesday, the eye examination camps will start from today. A total of 1,500 teams will conduct camps across the state from 9 am to 4 pm for all those above 18 years. The program will be conducted for hundred days from today for which, the officials have set up camps in 16,556 places in rural and urban areas.



The ANMs will go door-to-door and distribute Kanti Velugu slips that contains the details of the person, the place to go for the test and the timings. As many as 120 people will be tested per day at each center and provided with spectacles and necessary medicines. The superiors will also take steps to ensure that surgery is conducted to those whom it is required.

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries are advised to bring Aadhaar card while the staff collects their comprehensive details like name, phone number, Aadhaar and address and conduct the tests in total six phases in the camp.