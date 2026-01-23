Telangana secures global support for AI roadmap at WEF 2026

Hyderabad/Davos: The Telangana government has secured significant international support for its ambitious artificial intelligence roadmap at the World Economic Forum 2026. A high-level delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy signed a series of strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with global giants, including UK-based education leader Pearson and Georgetown University’s AI CoLab, to bolster skilling and healthcare research.

Under the agreement with Pearson, the multinational company will expand its presence in Telangana by supporting the Global AI Academy being established under the Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH). Pearson is set to provide expertise in curriculum design, learning content, and globally recognised credentialing.

This partnership aims to equip the state’s youth with future-ready skills, aligning with the government’s vision of creating a high-talent workforce. Revanth Reddy congratulated the delegation, stating that training youth in AI is central to making Telangana a premier destination for technology. IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu welcomed the development, noting that the state is building a full-fledged ecosystem to support the upcoming AI City in Hyderabad. He highlighted that with the presence of major “Big Tech” companies, Telangana already possesses the necessary infrastructure to become a global epicentre for artificial intelligence. Special Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar added that the government will fast-track all necessary clearances to ensure the speedy implementation of these projects.

In a boost to the healthcare sector, the state also partnered with AI CoLab of Georgetown University. This collaboration will focus on applied research and capacity-building in AI-led healthcare, public health, and life sciences. The initiative is designed to build a robust talent pipeline in data science specifically for medical applications.

Furthermore, an MoU with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) was inked to provide startups in both regions with market exposure and ecosystem support. The two entities will also explore hosting joint international conferences and events. These agreements collectively reinforce Telangana’s standing as a dominant player in the global technology landscape.