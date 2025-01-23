Telangana Secures Rs 45,500 Crore Investment: HCL Technologies and Sun Metro Chemicals to Launch Solar Power Project in Nagar Kurnool

Telangana Secures Massive Investments: HCL Technologies and Sun Metro Chemicals Sign MoU Worth ₹45,500 Crores

Telangana Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy has once again proven his commitment to the state's development by attracting a massive ₹45,500 crore investment from global technology giant HCL Technologies Limited in collaboration with Sun Metro Chemicals. The companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government to establish groundbreaking projects, including a large-scale solar power storage and dispatch facility in Telangana.

The project, which will be a part of this investment, is set to play a pivotal role in transforming the energy landscape of Telangana. Notably, it will benefit the Nagar Kurnool parliamentary constituency, showcasing the government's focused efforts to bring progress to every corner of the state.

Acknowledgments by Nagar Kurnool Leaders

On behalf of the people of the Nagar Kurnool parliamentary constituency, Dr. Mallu Ravi, Telangana State MP Forum Convenor and Nagar Kurnool MP, extended heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his visionary leadership and efforts in bringing these remarkable investments to Telangana.

Accompanying him, several key leaders and public representatives from the Nagar Kurnool constituency expressed their appreciation for the Chief Minister:

1. Minister Jupally Krishna Rao

2. Dr. Vamsikrishna, Achampet MLA and President of the Nagar Kurnool District Congress Committee

3. Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, Kalwakurthy MLA

4. Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, Nagar Kurnool MLA

5. Thudi Megareddy, Wanaparthy MLA

6. Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Gadwal MLA

7. Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy, MLC from the Mahabubnagar local bodies

8. Dr. Sampath Kumar, AICC Secretary

9. Saritha Tirupatiah, Former Gadwal Zilla Parishad Chairperson

10. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, DCCB Chairman

These leaders joined together to thank Revanth Reddy for his exceptional governance, which has led to this historic investment.

A Game-Changer for Nagar Kurnool and Telangana

The solar power project under this MoU will not only boost the region’s economy but also provide job opportunities and advance the state’s sustainable energy goals. The Chief Minister’s dynamic leadership and ability to secure global investments like this stand as a testament to his dedication to transforming Telangana into an economic powerhouse.

The announcement has brought great optimism to the people of the Nagar Kurnool constituency and the state at large, as Telangana continues to make strides in infrastructure development, green energy, and industrial growth.

This remarkable milestone reinforces Telangana’s position as one of India’s top destinations for global investments, thanks to the visionary policies of the state government under Revanth Reddy’s leadership.