Telangana sees 33 pc jump in FDI inflows

Hyderabad: Telangana has achieved a significant growth in the foreign direct investments (FDI) this year. The youngest State is competing with big States like Maharastra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat and achieved sixth rank in the country in attracting the FDIs in the last six months.

The constant efforts put by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to promote Telangana as the most attractive destination for investments is yielding desirable results. In all, the State has recorded 33 per cent growth over the previous year in the FDIs.

The official data released by the Union Ministry of Industries and Internal Trade revealed that Telangana received an investment of Rs 12,864 crore in six

month period ( April to September ) , as against Rs 9,679 crore in the same period last year.

“It said the State received Rs 3,185 crore more FDIS than last year which is about 33 percent growth.

The official statistics in the report said that Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu are in the top five and the Telangana state ranked 6th in the country.

The most happening city of Hyderabad has alone received 93 percent of the total FDI in the state. Rs 11,970 crore FDIs were directed to Hyderabad followed by Rangareddy district ( Rs 680.5 crore), Mahabubnagar ( Rs 116.7 crore) and Medak district received Rs. 96.99 crore .

Officials said that the investments were pouring into Telangana only after recognising the State government’s industrial friendly policies adopted by the Chief Minister to promote the State as a destination for a world of investments.