Telangana sees dip in Covid cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday observed a dip in new Covid-19 cases with 440 being reported, taking the tally to 8,28,911 so far.

Hyderabad recorded the highest with 195.

A Health Department bulletin stated that 652 people recovered from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,21,249.

The recovery rate rose to 99.08 per cent.

No fresh fatality was reported due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 28,899 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 3,551.