Telangana: Several maoists likely to surrender before police today

  • Created On:  22 Nov 2025 10:24 AM IST
As many as 37 maoists, including key leaders likely to surrender today (Saturday). The Maoists announced their intention to leave the armed struggle behind and join hands in the nation's development.

Notable figures among those surrendering include Azad, Appasi Narayana, and Erra, with reports indicating that members from both central and state committees are also involved.

Telangana's Director General of Police, Shivdhar Reddy, will hold a press conference at 3 PM today, where he is expected to provide further details on the situation and introduce the former Maoists to the media.

