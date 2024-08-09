Live
Telangana SHE Teams Registered 6,129 Cases in Six Months
Telangana’s SHE Teams registered a staggering 6,129 harassment cases in the first semester of 2024. SHE Teams are a dedicated force known for its undercover operations and swift action to improve women's safety across the state.
A review meeting chaired by Director General of the Women Safety Wing, Shikha Goel, on August 8, highlighted the team's achievements and outlined future strategies. The meeting brought together over 300 officers to discuss the progress made in curbing harassment and ensuring women's safety.
Details of the Cases Registered
Total Cases: 6,129
FIRs Registered: 449
Petty Cases: 2,314
Counseling Cases: 1,085
Harassment Over Phone: 986
Stalking Cases: 604
Teasing and Misbehavior: 2,661
Social Media Harassment: 432
Focus on Prevention and Awareness
DG Shikha Goel emphasized the importance of creating a "strong safety perception" and urged for intensive awareness campaigns, particularly in identified hotspots. The review also underscored the need to expand initiatives like the Cyber Ambassador Platform and Bharosa Centers to provide comprehensive support to victims of sexual offences.
Success Stories
SHE Teams have successfully reduced harassment incidents through increased reporting, effective interventions, and the use of technology. The data reveals a significant number of cases being reported through social media platforms, stating the team's proactive approach in leveraging technology to combat crime.
Addressing the Root Cause
The age-wise distribution of accused individuals indicates a concerning number of minors involved in harassment cases. This underlines the need for focused prevention programs to address the root causes of such behaviour.
SHE Teams' relentless efforts in combating harassment have had a positive impact on women's safety in Telangana. The force using technology, undercover operations, and community engagement has been instrumental in creating a safer environment for women.