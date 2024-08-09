Telangana SHE Teams Registered 6,129 Cases in Six Months

Telangana’s SHE Teams registered a staggering 6,129 harassment cases in the first semester of 2024. SHE Teams are a dedicated force known for its undercover operations and swift action to improve women's safety across the state.



A review meeting chaired by Director General of the Women Safety Wing, Shikha Goel, on August 8, highlighted the team's achievements and outlined future strategies. The meeting brought together over 300 officers to discuss the progress made in curbing harassment and ensuring women's safety.

Details of the Cases Registered

Total Cases: 6,129

FIRs Registered: 449

Petty Cases: 2,314

Counseling Cases: 1,085

Harassment Over Phone: 986

Stalking Cases: 604

Teasing and Misbehavior: 2,661

Social Media Harassment: 432

Focus on Prevention and Awareness

DG Shikha Goel emphasized the importance of creating a "strong safety perception" and urged for intensive awareness campaigns, particularly in identified hotspots. The review also underscored the need to expand initiatives like the Cyber Ambassador Platform and Bharosa Centers to provide comprehensive support to victims of sexual offences.

Success Stories

SHE Teams have successfully reduced harassment incidents through increased reporting, effective interventions, and the use of technology. The data reveals a significant number of cases being reported through social media platforms, stating the team's proactive approach in leveraging technology to combat crime.

Addressing the Root Cause

The age-wise distribution of accused individuals indicates a concerning number of minors involved in harassment cases. This underlines the need for focused prevention programs to address the root causes of such behaviour.

SHE Teams' relentless efforts in combating harassment have had a positive impact on women's safety in Telangana. The force using technology, undercover operations, and community engagement has been instrumental in creating a safer environment for women.