Telangana Showcases Its Soul: Miss World Contestants Immerse in Culture, Craft, and Nature at Pillalamarri

Mahabubnagar: In a spectacular confluence of grace, heritage, and ecology, the Telangana government has taken a unique turn in hosting the Miss World beauty pageant, moving away from the conventional runway glamour to immerse global beauty ambassadors in the timeless charm of Indian past history, tradition, culture, and nature.

The lush green expanse of Pillalamarri, home to the 800-year-old sprawling banyan tree in Mahabubnagar, recently transformed into a vibrant canvas where natural beauty met global elegance. As the Miss World contestants walked under the vast canopy of history and nature, Telangana sent out a powerful message — beauty is more than appearance; it’s a celebration of culture, heritage, and ecological harmony.

“This is not a typical beauty pageant. We are presenting the Miss World event as a blend of culture, heritage, and natural splendor,” said Mamidi Hari Krishna, Director of the Department of Languages and Culture. “We’ve moved beyond superficial standards. Our idea is to show the world that beauty is complete only when it is rooted in tradition and coexists with nature.”

Promoting Telangana’s Brand, Beyond Glamour

In a strategic effort to promote Telangana as a hub of cultural richness and ecological heritage, the Department of Tourism and Culture has curated a state-wide journey for the Miss World contingent. Rather than confining them to glitzy hotels or red carpets, the participants have been introduced to the spiritual elegance of Yadadri Temple, the architectural marvel of the Ramappa Temple (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), the textile legacy of Pochampally, and now, the natural wonder of Pillalamarri.

At Pillalamarri, the pageant contestants were not only captivated by the grandeur of the ancient banyan tree but were also introduced to the artistic brilliance of Narayanpet and Gadwal handlooms, traditional pottery, and indigenous handicrafts created by self-help groups and rural artisans. These demonstrations, set against the backdrop of nature, brought alive Telangana’s legacy of craftsmanship and community creativity.

“This initiative is a new milestone,” said Hari Krishna. “In the past, beauty contests focused on skin show and western glam. But here in Telangana, we are presenting beauty in its holistic form — adorned in traditional attire, surrounded by classical arts, and embraced by the serenity of nature.”

A New Cultural Diplomacy

By redefining the idea of a beauty pageant, Telangana is strategically positioning itself on the global map — not just as a tourist destination but as a custodian of living heritage. The state’s approach underlines a deeper narrative of cultural diplomacy — one that promotes Indian values, traditions, and environmental consciousness through a global event.

Through this innovative portrayal of beauty rooted in history and ecology, Telangana is offering a new model for international events — where the focus shifts from glamour to grace, from style to substance.

As the Miss World contingent continues its journey through Telangana’s historical and cultural landmarks, the state has not only elevated the global image of the pageant but also created a lasting impression of its own identity — one where nature, heritage, and beauty bloom together.