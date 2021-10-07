Telangana: Singareni employees to get a total of Rs. 1.15 lakh as Dusshera and Diwali bonus

The Singareni CMD N Sridhar said in a statement that the 29 per cent profit bonus announced for Singareni Coal Mine workers would be paid on the 11th of this month. Under this, Rs 79.07 crore will be distributed to the workers. He also said that the recently announced Diwali bonus (Production Linked Reward Bonus) will be credited to workers' accounts on November 1.

The CMD explained that the company was spending Rs 300 crore for this and that each worker would receive Rs 72,500. The company has announced a festive advance of Rs 25,000 per worker, which will be paid on the 8th of this month, he said.

He said the workers would receive an average of Rs 1.15 lakh in the next three weeks, including the above two types of bonuses and festival advances. It is suggested to use this amount without wasting it, saving or using it for household needs.

He said that they should work more enthusiastically and together in the coming days to achieve the set targets so that they can receive better bonuses and welfare this year. On the occasion, Singareni CMD thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of the employees and wished happy Dussehra and Diwali to the workers.