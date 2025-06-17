Live
Telangana: SIT to question former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao again today
Highlights
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is intensifying its probe into the Phone Tapping Case, with former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao set to appear for questioning at the Jubilee Hills Police Station today at 11am. This marks Rao's fourth appearance before SIT officials.
In a related development, PCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud will also provide a statement today as a witness in the case. Goud’s phone was reportedly tapped by Praneeth Rao's team, whose phone data revealed 400 compromised numbers.
Former Gadwal ZP Chairperson Saritha, who contested as a Congress candidate in the last elections, will also appear before the SIT. Moreover, Praneeth Rao is scheduled to appear for questioning on Wednesday.
